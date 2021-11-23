Met Office issues yellow warning as strong winds set to batter Derbyshire

Met Office forecasters are expecting “very windy weather across much of the UK” during Saturday, November 27.

The weather warning spans across Derbyshire and the East Midlands and will remain in place between midnight and 6pm that evening.

Tfhe Met Office said “there is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs” and “there is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”

Windy weather is set to hit Chesterfield later this week. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

They added: “There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

In its guidance for those travelling in strong winds, the Met Office advised drivers to keep a firm grip on their steering wheel with both hands and maintain enough room either side of their vehicle to account for it being blown sideways in exposed areas.