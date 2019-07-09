Met Office issues warnings as thunderstorms set to strike in Derbyshire

The Met office has issued a yellow severe weather warning for Thunderstorms in the East Midlands area.

As humidity rises over the week Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop during Thursday afternoon across parts of Scotland and northern England. Whilst many areas will miss the heaviest rain, where heavy showers and thunderstorms do develop they will be slow-moving bringing the potential for 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually die out during Thursday evening.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.