Let's have a look at what the weather has in store for us this weekend

After a dry start cloud, rain and strong winds will soon arrive, with the rain often heavy.

This afternoon some brighter intervals may develop, as showers replace the rain and the wind eases. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

It will be a cloudy night for most with showers or longer spells of rain. However, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire may remain largely dry with possible a few cloud breaks. Winds easing light. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

On Sunday it will be largely cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain, these most likely through the afternoon and across northern areas. However, some bright or sunny spells will occur. Maximum temperature 11 °C.