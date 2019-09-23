It's going to be a wet one in Derbyshire

Expect thunderstorms and possible flooding across Derbyshire.

Today, Tuesday, September 24 there will be heavy rain, persistent in places, with the chance of gusty torrential downpours and thunder through the day. Gradually clearing with brighter spells, but isolated showers following later in the day.

READ MORE: Danger to life as flooding and thunderstorms head to Derbyshire​

Thunderstorms have been predicted to arrive between 10am and 2pm but the rain will remain for the rest of the day. The maximum temperature will be 16 °C dropping to 12°C.