Hour-by-hour forecast of the scorching 35C temperatures in Derbyshire - and will it beat the hottest day on record?

As Derbyshire bakes in extreme heat today - here is a hour-by-hour forecast of how hot it is going to be.
The county is set to reach highs of 35C, but, London could reach highs of 38C today.
Police urge Y Not goers to go prepared as record temperatures and thunderstorms set for festival
The hottest day on record in England was during the sweltering August heat-wave in 2003 where temperatures hit 38.5C.
So only time will tell if today beats the hottest day on record.
There is also still a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms, which runs from 3pm today till 4pm tomorrow.
Derbyshire might be hit by a thunder storm around 5pm followed by sun, and then the chance of thunderstorms through the night.
Thunderstorms set to strike Derbyshire as temperatures soar to shocking 35°C
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast in Derbyshire
9am - 23°C
10am - 26°C
11am - 29°C
Noon - 32°C
1pm - 34°C
2pm - 35°C
3pm - 34°C
4pm - 35°C
5pm - 32°C
6pm - 32°C
7pm - 32°C
8pm - 30°C
9pm - 28°C
10pm - 27°C
11pm - 26°C
Midnight - 25°C