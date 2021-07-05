Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Derbyshire as more wet weather expected

Downpours left standing water on many roads across the county on Sunday, July 4.

In Chesterfield, drivers had limited access routes to Barrow Hill after Works Lane, in Hollingwood, and Hall Lane, Staveley, both flooded.

Cars were also stuck under the bridge near Barrow Hill.

The flooding on Works Road, Hollingwood, last night (picture: Alice Daisy Squires)

Those living on Lockton Avenue in Heanor also told of their heartache after the deluge of rain caused raw sewage to enter their gardens and properties.

Speaking of the scene, resident Mark Williams said: “The road is strewn with raw human sewage.

"The properties in question have not had adequate surface water drainage installed and we the residents have had to block the road to traffic, having abuse hurled at us even though we are trying to prevent vehicles dropping into displaced manhole covers.

Residents on Lockton Avenue in Heanor complained after the downpours caused flooding and led to sewage entering their gardens and homes

"These properties have sewage entering the airbricks into the cavities of the buildings causing untold damage and environmental issues.”

The disruption could now be set to continue as forecasters predict a further 18-hours of continuous rain from 11pm tonight (July 5).

It will bring thunderstorms into the morning, clearing to sunshine and showers as the day goes on.

There is a yellow weather warning for rain in place across parts of Scotland today with a ‘small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded’.

According to the Met Office, there will be widespread heavy, thundery showers on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will see some sunshine and scattered showers, although these will be lighter than recent days.