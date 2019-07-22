Heatwave predicted as temperatures set to reach 34C - but how long will it last?

The East Midlands is expected to bake in a heatwave this week - just as the school summer holidays get underway.

According to the Met Office, a heatwave takes place if temperatures stay high in the same spots for three consecutive days.

Andy Page, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "As we head into this week, temperatures will increase daily across much of England and Wales as hot air is drawn up from France and Spain.

"Temperatures could reach 34C by Wednesday in parts of central, southern or eastern areas and heatwave thresholds are likely to be reached in some places."

The latest Met Office weather forecast for the East Midlands

Monday

It looks like the predicted heatwave will be short-lived.

Morning cloud will soon break with some prolonged sunny spells developing. It will then stay dry and turn very warm. The blustery breeze will also gradually ease through the day. Maximum temperature 27C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday

It will be hot and sunny on Tuesday and muggy overnight with thunderstorms possible. Wednesday is expected to be hot and humid with sunny spells. It will be cloudier on Thursday but still hot before thundery rain and fresher conditions spread east later. Into the weekend, confidence falls low, but fresher conditions will be the most probable.