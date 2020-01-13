Gales of up to 80mph set to batter Derbyshire as Storm Brendan sweeps the country

Gales of up to 80mph are forecast to sweep across Derbyshire with the arrival of Storm Brendan from the Atlantic.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place for much of England from 12pm tomorrow (January 14).

However, forecasters say winds will strengthen from this afternoon in Derbyshire, bringing with it heavy rain – despite a dry and bright start.

Met Office meteorologist Frank Saunders said the UK and Ireland will see increasingly strong winds throughout Monday as the storm, named by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, sweeps in.

The yellow warning is in place from 12pm until midnight, and those in affected areas are advised to take extra care when driving on exposed routes.

The warning means travel delays are expected and there could be power failures.

Storms forecast for Derbyshire

For the rest of the week, Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry with strong winds.

Heavy rain is expected overnight on Thursday, but will will clear leaving Friday.