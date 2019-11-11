Further flood fears after rain warning sounded for Derbyshire

Heavy rain is expected to hit areas of Derbyshire badly affected by flooding last week after the Met Office sounded a weather warning for the county.

Chesterfield, Bakewell, Buxton and Matlock fall under the yellow warning for rain, which was launched at midnight (Monday, November 11).

Forecasters say residents should expect 'frequent heavy showers likely to cause some flooding and transport disruption'.

They added that some flooding of businesses and homes is 'likely' and that bus and train services may be affected, with spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer.

The warning was launched at midnight and will remain in place until 12pm tomorrow (Tuesday, November 12).

For further advice visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice

