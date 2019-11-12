Flooding expected as river levels rise in Derbyshire

More flooding is expected in Derbyshire as the River Wye water levels have started to rise.

A warning has been issue for the river and flooding is expected in the Church Street area of Ashford.

Flooding in Hawth.

More rain is expected over the next 24hours.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "Due to an updated forecast river levels have started to rise at the Ashford river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to continue.

"Areas most at risk are Church Street area at Ashford in the Water, and the A6 at Buxton.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area and checking defences.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated in 8 hours, or as the situation changes."