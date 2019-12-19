Flood alerts issued as Derbyshire is set to be drenched by heavy rain

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Derbyshire, with heavy rain forecast to drench the region.

The Environment Agency has warned that flooding is possible around the River Amber and Bottle Brook, and has urged people to be prepared.

People in parts of Derbyshire have been urged to be prepared as flooding is possible

In the River Amber area, it says water levels are forecast to rise at the Wingfield Park river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall today, Thursday, December 19, and tomorrow.

Low-lying agricultural land and roads along the river around Ambergate as described as being most at risk.

In the Bottle Brook area, water levels are expected to rise at the Smith Houses river gauge due to heavy rain, with low-lying agricultural land and roads including the B6179 at Kilburn and Little Eaton, and farmlands in the Kilburn and Little Eaton areas, most likely to be affected.

The Environment Agency says it is closely monitoring the situation in both areas and has urged drivers to steer clear of low-lying roads near rivers and pedestrians to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses, where possible.

The flood alerts are among 165 which were in place across the country this morning, along with 15 flood warnings where flooding is expected and immediate action is required.