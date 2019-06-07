Flood alert issued for Peak District river

A flood alert has been issued for the River Wye in the Peak District.

The Environment Agency said on Friday afternoon that flooding was possible as river levels rise due to expected heavy rainfall and localised thunderstorms.

A flood alert is in force for the River Wye.

Low-lying agricultural land and roads, including in the Ashford and Bakewell areas, are thought to be most at risk.

READ MORE: Futuristic Mega-City One taxi from Judge Dredd movie takes pride of place at High Peak garage

A spokesperson said: "A band of heavy rain, followed by thunderstorms, is expected this evening, into tomorrow morning. We expect river levels to begin rising at 5pm on Friday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff have cleared weed screens and patrolled watercourses in the area.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water."