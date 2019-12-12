First winter snow falls on Derbyshire, is South Yorkshire next?

Although the weather experts have changed their forecast on snow on election day in South Yorkshire, neighbouring region Derbyshire had witnessed its first winter snow on Thursday morning (December 12).

Snowy morning in Buxton. Picture by Metro Rod Manchester.

The flurries were spotted around Buxton, the hills of the Peak District and some parts of North East Derbyshire just before the residents went to the polls at 7am.

However, the light snow that blanketed rooftops, driveways and pavements was quickly washed away when it rained at 8.30am.

But just outside Derbyshire border south of Buxton, the Flash town saw an overnight snow at its deepest in the region at 1,800ft.

Last week, snow was predicted for Sheffield with sub-zero temperatures expected to bring a blanketing on Tuesday (December 10) and into the second half of the week.

But today (December 12) the Met Office predicted a dry but cloudy start with the rain moving in from the west through the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Friday will see patchy rain clearing up during the morning, leaving a dry afternoon with some brief sunny spells with the weekend seeing unsettled showers and longer spells of rain at times.