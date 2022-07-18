Derbyshire Weather: Hour by hour heatwave forecast for Derbyshire as mercury set to hit 36C

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for extreme heat for Derbyshire today.

The al ert means there is a risk of “serious illness or danger to life” – with the peak of the heatwave expected on Tuesday when temperatures in Chesterfield could reach an astonishing 40 degrees C.

Some schools in Derbyshire are closed today and tomorrow due to fears for the health and safety of staff and students and rail passengers are being urged only to travel if absolutely necessary.

The hour by hour forecast for today is:

9am – Sunny and light winds, 26C, will feel like 26C, humidity 32%

10am – Sunny and light winds, 27C, will feel like 28C, humidity 29%

11am – Sunny and light winds, 30C, will feel like 30C, humidity 26%

Noon – Sunny and light winds, 31C, will feel like 32C, humidity 24%

1pm – Sunny and light winds, 33C, will feel like 33C, humidity 23%

2pm – Sunny and light winds, 34C, will feel like 35C, humidity 22%

3pm – Sunny and light winds, 34C, will feel like 35C, humidity 21%

4pm – Sunny and light winds, 35C, will feel like 36C, humidity 21%

5pm – Sunny and light winds, 35C, will feel like 37C, humidity 21%

6pm – Sunny and light winds, 36C, will feel like 37C, humidity 22%

7pm – Sunny and light winds, 36C, will feel like 37C, humidity 25%

8pm – Sunny and light winds, 33C, will feel like 36C, humidity 29%

9pm Sunny and light winds, 31C, will feel like 34C, humidity 34%

10pm – clear skies and light winds, 29C, will feel like 32C, humidity 40%

11pm – clear skies and light winds, 27C, will feel like 30C, humidity 44%