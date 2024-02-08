Derbyshire snow: Live updates roads re-open while amber weather warning remains in place
An amber weather warning is currently in place in West parts of Derbyshire including the Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne. A yellow weather warning for snow covers the rest of the county.
Many roads across the county are closed as driving conditions are getting more and more difficult.
No buses are currently running in Chesterfield as Hulleys of Baslow, Stagecoach and Trentbarton have all suspended their services in town until further notice.
Derbyshire County Council, Police and Fire and Rescue have urged residents to travel only if absolutely necessary and take extra care while walking and driving in the snow.
A-roads reopened
Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that they have reopened the following routes, which are now passable with care:
A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle
A53 Axe Edge
A5004 Long Hill.
Forecast for rest of today
The snow has now stopped falling in many places across Derbyshire, but conditions on the roads are still quite difficult.
The amber weather warning will stay in place until 6 pm tonight in West parts of Derbyshire including the Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne.
The yellow weather warning for snow will stay in place across Derbyshire until 6 am tomorrow (February 9).
The Met Office predicts that there is still a small chance of snowfall in High Peak later today, but the rest of the county should expect rain instead.
Drivers have been warned of melting snow and ice causing potential hazards on the roads later today and overnight.
Photos show Derbyshire covered in snow
Heavy snow and delays in Chesterfield
Drivers have been warned of heavy traffic and delays on A6175 Furnace Hill Road both ways from B6039 Chesterfield Road (Holmewood) to Market Street (Danesmoor) due to snow.
All Chesterfield buses cancelled
Trentbarton has suspended their Comet line in Chesterfield until further notice. The line currently is operating between Derby and Alfreton only.
This comes after Stagecoach and Hulleys of Baslow have cancelled all their services in Chesterfield.
It means no buses are currently running in Chesterfield.
Stagecoach cancells all Chesterfield buses
Stagecoach has now announced that all their Chesterfield services are cacnelled until further notice as the town is covered in snow.
Hulleys of Baslow cancells all services
Hulleys of Baslow have decided to withdraw all their buses until further notice due to adverse weather conditions and issued an apology for any inconvenience caused.
More bus services cancelled or altered
Trentbarton has issued a list of their bus services currently affected by the adverse weather.
The 9.1 service will not operate around the Kilburn Estates until further notice.
6.1 is only using the A6 missing all stops from Belper Lion Hotel to Masson Mill at the moment.
6.4 will not serve Crich Lane and Coronation Avenue in Belper.
The 3A service will not serve Nuncargate and 3C will not serve the Coxmoor Estate in Kirkby.
All other Trentbarton services are currently running their full route, but passengers have been warned of delays due to difficult road conditions.
Bus services severely affected in Peak District
The Transpeak is currently unable to operate between Bakewell and Buxton due to the roads now becoming impassable in the Buxton area. Services are subject to severe delays.
The 199 service is currently terminating at Dove Holes and is unable to operate to and from Buxton.
Road closures in Chesterfield
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A632 Chesterfield Road in Chesterfield is currently impassable due to snow from A61 / Spa Lane (Chesterfield) to B6418 Buttermilk Lane (Long Duckmanton).
A619 Chesterfield Road is also impassable due to snow from A61 / Lockoford Lane (Chesterfield) to Barnfield Close (Staveley).