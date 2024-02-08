Derbyshire snow: Live updates on weather, traffic and travel across Derbyshire

Derbyshire County Council has urged residents to take care as amber weather warning for snow is in place.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning across eastern areas of Derbyshire – mainly in the Peak District - from midday to 6pm, with predictions of up to 10 – 15cm cm of snow falling widely and up to 25cm over higher ground.

A yellow warning for snow remains in place across most of the county from 6am to 6pm today with between 2 – 5cm of snow predicted in lower lying areas.

The council is gearing up for the expected snowfall and has a number of measures in place to keep the county moving and ensure older and vulnerable residents are cared for and safe.

The council’s fleet of 35 gritters, which can all be fitted with snow ploughs when needed, are ready to work around the clock from six depots around the county and the authority has a stockpile of 18,000 tonnes of salt (generally referred to as grit).

The gritting teams will be backed by a team of farmers and other contractors who are on standby to help clear roads where needed and a number of volunteer snow wardens will also be out helping to keep pavements and public spaces clear and safe.