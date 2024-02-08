Derbyshire snow: Live updates on weather, traffic and travel across Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has updated weather warning as snow is expected to cause disruption in Derbyshire today.
An amber weather warning is in place from 12pm to 6pm covering West parts of Derbyshire including Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne.
A yellow weather warning for snow, which covers entire county, will also be in place from 6am today (February 8) until 6am tomorrow (February 9.)
DERBYSHIRE SNOW: Live updates on weather, traffic and travel across Derbyshire
Buxton nursery closed due to snow
Flagg Nursery School in Buxton has announced it will remain closed today for safety reasons.
The statement issued by the school reads: "Dear parents, there is heavy snow predicted this morning and Derbyshire police have issued a warning not to travel. For the safety of children, parents and staff we have decided to close today. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. See you all tomorrow!"
Bakewell school announces closure
Lady Manners School in Bakewell has also decided to close its doors today due to adverse weather conditions.
Another school closed
Longstone Primary School has now announced that it will remain closed today as staff were unable to commute safely to the site amid an amber weather warning.
Crash blocks A-road in both directions in Derbyshire
The A515 at Brierlow Baris is blocked both ways due to an accident. Slow traffic is building up from B5053 Buxton Road (Brierlow Bar) to Heathfield Nook Road (Buxton). Many roads in and around Buxton are affected by snow and ice, but is yet unsure if the accident was weather related.
More schools announce closures
Harpur Hill Primary School and Nursery and Fairfield Infant and Nursery School have announced that they will be closed today due to bad weather.
Residents urged to take care amid weather warning
Derbyshire County Council has urged residents to take care as amber weather warning for snow is in place.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning across eastern areas of Derbyshire – mainly in the Peak District - from midday to 6pm, with predictions of up to 10 – 15cm cm of snow falling widely and up to 25cm over higher ground.
A yellow warning for snow remains in place across most of the county from 6am to 6pm today with between 2 – 5cm of snow predicted in lower lying areas.
The council is gearing up for the expected snowfall and has a number of measures in place to keep the county moving and ensure older and vulnerable residents are cared for and safe.
The council’s fleet of 35 gritters, which can all be fitted with snow ploughs when needed, are ready to work around the clock from six depots around the county and the authority has a stockpile of 18,000 tonnes of salt (generally referred to as grit).
The gritting teams will be backed by a team of farmers and other contractors who are on standby to help clear roads where needed and a number of volunteer snow wardens will also be out helping to keep pavements and public spaces clear and safe.
Highways officers have warned road users not to assume that roads have been gritted when driving and to check on the council’s website for the latest updates.
Schools closed due to snow
Two Derbyshire schools have announced that they will be closed today due to the weather warning in place including Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Ashbourne and Anthony Gell School in Wirksworth.
At Ashbourne School, details for lessons and learning will be sent in an email to students, parents and carers.
At Anthony Gell School students are to move to remote learning and details are available to parents and students via email.