News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Derbyshire snow: Live updates on weather, traffic and travel across Derbyshire

Here are the latest weather updates for Derbyshire and Peak District as amber weather warning has been issued due to snow.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Feb 2024, 07:53 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 08:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has updated weather warning as snow is expected to cause disruption in Derbyshire today.

An amber weather warning is in place from 12pm to 6pm covering West parts of Derbyshire including Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning for snow, which covers entire county, will also be in place from 6am today (February 8) until 6am tomorrow (February 9.)

DERBYSHIRE SNOW: Live updates on weather, traffic and travel across Derbyshire

Show new updates
08:36 GMT

Buxton nursery closed due to snow

Flagg Nursery School in Buxton has announced it will remain closed today for safety reasons.

The statement issued by the school reads: "Dear parents, there is heavy snow predicted this morning and Derbyshire police have issued a warning not to travel. For the safety of children, parents and staff we have decided to close today. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. See you all tomorrow!"

08:32 GMT

Bakewell school announces closure

Lady Manners School in Bakewell has also decided to close its doors today due to adverse weather conditions.

08:26 GMT

Another school closed

Longstone Primary School has now announced that it will remain closed today as staff were unable to commute safely to the site amid an amber weather warning.  

08:23 GMT

Crash blocks A-road in both directions in Derbyshire

The A515 at Brierlow Baris is blocked both ways due to an accident. Slow traffic is building up from B5053 Buxton Road (Brierlow Bar) to Heathfield Nook Road (Buxton). Many roads in and around Buxton are affected by snow and ice, but is yet unsure if the accident was weather related.

08:04 GMT

More schools announce closures

Harpur Hill Primary School and Nursery and Fairfield Infant and Nursery School have announced that they will be closed today due to bad weather.

08:02 GMT

Residents urged to take care amid weather warning

Derbyshire County Council has urged residents to take care as amber weather warning for snow is in place.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning across eastern areas of Derbyshire – mainly in the Peak District - from midday to 6pm, with predictions of up to 10 – 15cm cm of snow falling widely and up to 25cm over higher ground.

A yellow warning for snow remains in place across most of the county from 6am to 6pm today with between 2 – 5cm of snow predicted in lower lying areas.

The council is gearing up for the expected snowfall and has a number of measures in place to keep the county moving and ensure older and vulnerable residents are cared for and safe.

The council’s fleet of 35 gritters, which can all be fitted with snow ploughs when needed, are ready to work around the clock from six depots around the county and the authority has a stockpile of 18,000 tonnes of salt (generally referred to as grit).

The gritting teams will be backed by a team of farmers and other contractors who are on standby to help clear roads where needed and a number of volunteer snow wardens will also be out helping to keep pavements and public spaces clear and safe.

Highways officers have warned road users not to assume that roads have been gritted when driving and to check on the council’s website for the latest updates.

07:50 GMT

Schools closed due to snow

Two Derbyshire schools have announced that they will be closed today due to the weather warning in place including Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Ashbourne and Anthony Gell School in Wirksworth.

At Ashbourne School, details for lessons and learning will be sent in an email to students, parents and carers.

At Anthony Gell School students are to move to remote learning and details are available to parents and students via email.

Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictMet OfficeMatlock