Derbyshire snow: Live updates as schools closed and drivers urged to travel only if ‘essential’
An amber weather warning is currently in place in West parts of Derbyshire including the Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne. A yellow weather warning for snow covers the rest of the county.
Many schools have announced closures today and conditions on the roads are getting more and more difficult as snow starts to set.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have urged residents to travel only if essential and take extra care while walking and driving in the snow.
Snow in Chesterfield
The camera captures live footage from Chesterfield as snow is falling
The video shows snow falling in Chesterfield as weather warning is in place.
Fire and Rescue issue warning
An appeal issued by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue reads: "If you're waking up to snow this morning, please take extra care!
"Think, is your journey essential? If you must travel, make sure to check the route for your entire journey before setting off. Leave plenty of time to travel and drive to arrive."
Drivers warned as snow starts to settle
Drivers have been warned of difficult conditions as snow is starting to settle on Derbyshire Roads. Cat and Fiddle Road in High Peak is currently covered in snow.
Bus service cancelled as college closed
Hope Valley College will be closed today as well due to weather conditions.
Travel South Yorkshire have announced that 772 bus service which takes students to the college will not operate because of the school closure.
Derbyshire pub offers £1 for children as schools closed
Mad Hatter in Matlock is offering £1 meals for children who are forced to stay at home due to weather related school closures today.
A statement issued by the pub reads: "We’ve heard a lot of the local schools have already decided to be closed during Thursday. So if you’re looking for an escape and don’t wish to be inside all day kids meals will be £1 with any adults meal! No need to book, plenty of walk-in tables available! "
The venue will be open from 9. 30 am to 6 pm today.
Buxton nursery closed due to snow
Flagg Nursery School in Buxton has announced it will remain closed today for safety reasons.
The statement issued by the school reads: "Dear parents, there is heavy snow predicted this morning and Derbyshire police have issued a warning not to travel. For the safety of children, parents and staff we have decided to close today. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. See you all tomorrow!"
Bakewell school announces closure
Lady Manners School in Bakewell has also decided to close its doors today due to adverse weather conditions.
Another school closed
Longstone Primary School has now announced that it will remain closed today as staff were unable to commute safely to the site amid an amber weather warning.
Crash blocks A-road in both directions in Derbyshire
The A515 at Brierlow Baris is blocked both ways due to an accident. Slow traffic is building up from B5053 Buxton Road (Brierlow Bar) to Heathfield Nook Road (Buxton). Many roads in and around Buxton are affected by snow and ice, but is yet unsure if the accident was weather related.