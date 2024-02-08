Derbyshire snow: Live updates as roads closed and drivers urged to travel only if ‘absolutely necessary’
An amber weather warning is currently in place in West parts of Derbyshire including the Peak District, Matlock, Wirksworth and Ashbourne. A yellow weather warning for snow covers the rest of the county.
Many schools have announced closures and several roads are closed as driving conditions are getting more and more difficult.
Derbyshire County Council, Police and Fire and Rescue have urged residents to travel only if absolutely necessary and take extra care while walking and driving in the snow.
All Chesterfield buses cancelled
Trentbarton has suspended their Comet line in Chesterfield until further notice. The line currently is operating between Derby and Alfreton only.
This comes after Stagecoach and Hulleys of Baslow have cancelled all their services in Chesterfield.
It means no buses are currently running in Chesterfield.
Stagecoach cancells all Chesterfield buses
Stagecoach has now announced that all their Chesterfield services are cacnelled until further notice as the town is covered in snow.
Hulleys of Baslow cancells all services
Hulleys of Baslow have decided to withdraw all their buses until further notice due to adverse weather conditions and issued an apology for any inconvenience caused.
More bus services cancelled or altered
Trentbarton has issued a list of their bus services currently affected by the adverse weather.
The 9.1 service will not operate around the Kilburn Estates until further notice.
6.1 is only using the A6 missing all stops from Belper Lion Hotel to Masson Mill at the moment.
6.4 will not serve Crich Lane and Coronation Avenue in Belper.
The 3A service will not serve Nuncargate and 3C will not serve the Coxmoor Estate in Kirkby.
All other Trentbarton services are currently running their full route, but passengers have been warned of delays due to difficult road conditions.
Bus services severely affected in Peak District
The Transpeak is currently unable to operate between Bakewell and Buxton due to the roads now becoming impassable in the Buxton area. Services are subject to severe delays.
The 199 service is currently terminating at Dove Holes and is unable to operate to and from Buxton.
Road closures in Chesterfield
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A632 Chesterfield Road in Chesterfield is currently impassable due to snow from A61 / Spa Lane (Chesterfield) to B6418 Buttermilk Lane (Long Duckmanton).
A619 Chesterfield Road is also impassable due to snow from A61 / Lockoford Lane (Chesterfield) to Barnfield Close (Staveley).
Busy road closed in Wingerworth
A61 High Street is currently impassable due to snow from Hornbeam Drive (Wingerworth) to Thanet Street (Clay Cross).
Drivers urged not travel as council issues statement
Derbyshire County Council has asked residents to stay at home if possible.
The latest statement issued by the council reads: "And the snow keeps on coming we are now starting to see road closures due to the white stuff. Please don't travel unless absolutely necessary, particularly in the Peak District."
Adult education centres closed
Derbyshire County Council has now closed its adult education centres in Buxton, Clay Cross, Eco Centre, Matlock and Shirebrook.
Council meeting cancelled
The Derbyshire Dales District Council's Community and Environment Committee was due to meet at 6 pm this evening. However, the council has now confirmed that the meeting will be cancelled due to snow as not enough members would be able to travel to make up a quorum.