Derbyshire residents should 'be prepared' for floods as alerts are placed on three rivers

As river levels rise and more rain is on its way flood alerts have been issued for three rivers in Derbyshire.

Residents have been told to "be prepared" if they are travelling or live near the River Wye, River Amber and River Erewash.

Floods are likely.

A Yellow Weather Warning is in place for the county from Monday till Tuesday.

Low-lying areas in areas around the River Wye, including Ashford and Bakewell are at most risk.

They expect the river will "remain high" till Monday but, river levels are still rising at the Ashford river gauge.

At the River Amber officials believe the river, which they expect is already bursting its banks, will rise stop rising today.

Areas around Ambergate are at most risk.

At the River Erewash, areas around Pinxton, including the Pinxton Wharf access road, Langley Mill, Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation area at Sandiacre are at most risk.

A spokesman for the government said: " Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area.

"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

If you notice any flooding - or have any images - please email jessica.dallison@jpimedia.co.uk