Chesterfield will be hotter than these exotic holiday destinations this weekend

Temperatures in Chesterfield could reach a scorching 31C on Saturday – meaning the town will have a hotter day than a number of exotic holiday destinations around the world.

Fuerteventura. It will be some 5C cooler in the Canary Islands than in Chesterfield this weekend.

Ibiza. Chesterfield will even put the party island of Ibiza in the shade.

Mauritius. At 25C the idyllic Indian Ocean island will be 6C cooler than Chesterfield.

Miami. Not even Miami will reach 31C this Saturday. A poor 29C.

