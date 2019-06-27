Chesterfield will be hotter than these exotic holiday destinations this weekend
Chesterfield is set to notch up its hottest day of the year of so far this week as the ‘Saharan bubble’ sweeps across the UK.
Temperatures in Chesterfield could reach a scorching 31C on Saturday – meaning the town will have a hotter day than a number of exotic holiday destinations around the world.
Fuerteventura. It will be some 5C cooler in the Canary Islands than in Chesterfield this weekend. ''Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto.
Getty
Ibiza. Chesterfield will even put the party island of Ibiza in the shade. ''Photo: Sean Gallup
Getty
Mauritius. At 25C the idyllic Indian Ocean island will be 6C cooler than Chesterfield.''Photo: Warren Little
Getty
Miami. Not even Miami will reach 31C this Saturday. A poor 29C.''Photo: Joe Raedle
Getty
