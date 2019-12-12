Buxton wakes up to snow on election day as voters head to the polls

It was a 'white' polling day in Buxton as the town had the taste of the first winter snow on Thursday morning (December 12).

The flurries were spotted around Buxton, the hills of the Peak District and some parts of North East Derbyshire just before 7am.

Snow in Buxton - Credit: Andy Dawson

However, the light snow that blanketed rooftops, driveways and pavements was quickly washed away when it rained at 8.30am.

But just outside Derbyshire border south of Buxton, the Flash town was reported to have seen an overnight snow at its deepest in the region at 1,800ft.

The Met Office had predicted a changeable theme in mid-December, which will mostly bring rain with a possibility of snow at lower levels.

Weather.com has also forecast a mix of rain and snow showers on Friday (December 13) night in Buxton with snow accumulations less than 2cm.

A lorry driving through snow in Buxton. Picture by Metro Rod Manchester.

They also do not rule out the possibility of snow on Saturday (December 14) with a high of 3ºC.