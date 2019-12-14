Another period of heavy snow to hit Buxton

Another period of heavy snow is being forecast for Buxton in the early evening of Saturday (December 14).

The Met Office said that the cloudy weather is expected to change to heavy snow at 7pm and it shall last an hour or two.

It will however become drier for the remainder of the evening.

"Strong winds should gradually ease during the evening, however a period of rain and hill snow is expected to spread northwards, perhaps lingering through the early hours, with a little snow at lower levels for a time.

"Minimum temperature -1°C."On Sunday, the Met Office said it will be cloudy at first but wintry showers should clear to a cold, mainly bright and breezy day with sunny spells.

"Further rain and hill snow probably arriving later on with a maximum temperature 6°C."

Earlier today (December 14), Buxton Weather Watch reported that heavy snow had begun to accumulate in places and warned of delays in higher routes.

Buxton had its first winter snow on Thursday morning (December 12).