Another fine, warm day in Derbyshire on Friday - but how's the weekend weather forecast?

Any mist and fog matches across Derbyshire is expected to clear on Friday (September 20) to make way for another dry and warm day.

Long spells of sunshine are expected across the county, with the Met Office forecasting a warm day with temperatures of about 7C.

What's in store for the weather today?

It will become more breezy tonight, with lows of about 7C.

The Met Office said: "Any mist and fog patches clearing quite quickly this morning to leave another fine, dry and warm day with long spells of sunshine.

"Becoming breezy during the evening, maximum temperature 20C.

"A largely clear night is expected with the odd mist patch forming inland after midnight. Breezy near the coast, light winds elsewhere. Minimum temperature 7C."

The forecast for the rest of the weekend said: "Early mist will soon clear leaving another fine day with long periods of warm sunshine on Saturday.

"A windier day than of late, especially along the coast where it will feel cooler. Maximum temperature 24C.

"More cloud on Sunday, with showers developing. Further cloud and showers on Monday before heavy overnight rain moves north-eastwards. Showers on Tuesday may turn heavy or thundery in places."