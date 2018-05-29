WEATHER WARNING: Thunder and flooding to hit East Midlands tonight

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain, thunder and possible flooding this evening across the region.

The Met Office said: "Spells of rain and thunder are expected to continue through Tuesday onwards into Wednesday morning. Whilst some places will escape the worst of the rain, or even manage to stay largely dry, some of this rain will be heavy and up to around 30 mm could fall in an hour or less and 40-50 mm could fall in a couple of hours leaving flooding a possibility. The heaviest rain is likely from Tuesday afternoon with the most widespread heavy rain probably during the late evening and early hours of Wednesday."

The warning is in place until 6am Wednesday.