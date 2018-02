A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning is in place between 3pm today (Tuesday, February 6) and 9.30am tomorrow (Wednesday, February 7).

Sleet and snow showers will affect parts of eastern England later on Tuesday and for a time overnight, when clearing skies will lead to ice forming in places, lasting into Wednesday morning.

Expect some delays to travel, while untreated surfaces become icy leading to an increased risk of accidents or injuries.