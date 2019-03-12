Fun in the snow at Tapton Park, Chesterfield, in 2010.

Weather extremes trigger a flood of memories

Snow, rain, strong winds and blue skies - Derbyshire people have seen it all this week.

We've been trawling back through the archives to bring you these stunning weather photos.

Slim pickings for ducks in snowbound Queens Park, Chesterfield, in March 2013.
Slim pickings for ducks in snowbound Queens Park, Chesterfield, in March 2013.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Snowy Matlock in 2010.
Snowy Matlock in 2010.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
David Chatfield on Hill Top Road in Ashover in 1979.
David Chatfield on Hill Top Road in Ashover in 1979.
other
Buy a Photo
Ploughing through the snow on Steeplegate, Chesterfield, in 2010.
Ploughing through the snow on Steeplegate, Chesterfield, in 2010.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3