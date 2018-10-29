WEATHER: Cold but sunny across Derbyshire today

The Met Office has forecast a chilly day with sunny spells across Derbyshire today, Monday 29 October.

Early mist and fog patches will clear up this morning to a largely dry day with sunny spells, light winds and still feeling rather cold.

Wrap up warm, as the maximum temperature will be a cool 9 °C.

Tonight, cloud and heavy showers will spread inland from the North Sea overnight.

Whilst showers will ease a little, it will stay rather cloudy.

The minimum temperature tonight could drop to 4 °C.

You might need your umbrella tomorrow, as the Met Office has forecast cloud with outbreaks of rain.