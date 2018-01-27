WEATHER: A mixed, cloudy day for Derbyshire with some sunshine and rain

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy start to today, Saturday, January 27, across Derbyshire and the East Midlands with bright intervals followed by outbreaks of rain.

Wetter weather is expected during the late morning and early afternoon, according to the Met Office, but this should largely die away as the day progresses.

However, the day will remain quite cloudy, according to the Met Office, with some patchy, light rain and drizzle with windy but mild conditions.

By tonight, the Met Office has forecast a dry evening with clear spells before cloud cover increases with breezy and even milder conditions.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of nine degrees centigrade and lows of four degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office.