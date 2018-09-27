'We wonder who will be next' says Pinxton residents' after a Co-op cash machine is 'blown up'

Pinxton residents are wondering who will be hit next by thieves after the village Co-op cash machine was "blown up".

The Co-op on the corner of Wharf Road and Redgate Street was targeted this morning, Thursday, September, 27, at 4am.

The cash machine.

Jackie, who runs the Easy wash Laundrette on Wharf Road said: "As a business it does worry you, you wonder if you're going to be next.

"We're better off without these cash machines outside because they're a target, I don't think they should have them."

Sid from Farmgate Butchers on Wharf Road said: "I was in bed, I didn't hear anything or see anything.

"Usually quiet around here it's a small village."

Reports suggest it was blown up in a similar method to several other cash machine raids in recent weeks. Including Co-op's in Huthwaite, Swallownest and Selston.

A Wharf Road resident who did not want to be named said: "The Co-op seems to be a target.

"The thieves are scumbags - and to do it on a main road is shocking even at middle of night.

"You normally hear about sheds getting broke into this time of year rather than a cash machine."

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Three men who had covered faces used cutting equipment to enter shop before damaging the cash machine and stealing a substantial amount of cash."

Police also said the men left in a blue VW Golf TDI.

If you have any information which may assist with police enquiries including footage, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 18*462363.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.