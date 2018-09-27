'We wonder who will be next' says Pinxton residents' after a Co-op cash machine is 'blown up'

Pinxton residents are wondering who will be hit next by thieves after the village Co-op cash machine was "blown up".
The Co-op on the corner of Wharf Road and Redgate Street was targeted this morning, Thursday, September, 27, at 4am.
Jackie, who runs the Easy wash Laundrette on Wharf Road said: "As a business it does worry you, you wonder if you're going to be next.
"We're better off without these cash machines outside because they're a target, I don't think they should have them."
Sid from Farmgate Butchers on Wharf Road said: "I was in bed, I didn't hear anything or see anything.
"Usually quiet around here it's a small village."
Reports suggest it was blown up in a similar method to several other cash machine raids in recent weeks. Including Co-op's in Huthwaite, Swallownest and Selston.
A Wharf Road resident who did not want to be named said: "The Co-op seems to be a target.
"The thieves are scumbags - and to do it on a main road is shocking even at middle of night.
"You normally hear about sheds getting broke into this time of year rather than a cash machine."
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Three men who had covered faces used cutting equipment to enter shop before damaging the cash machine and stealing a substantial amount of cash."
Police also said the men left in a blue VW Golf TDI.
If you have any information which may assist with police enquiries including footage, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.
Please quote the reference number 18*462363.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Phone – call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.