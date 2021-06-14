Water supply returns to Chesterfield properties after burst pipe left homes without water

People living in Hollingwood, Brimington, Whittington and Barrow Hill were without water this morning, with others complaining of reduced water pressure this morning (Monday, June 14).

It comes after a water pipe bur st on Works Road in Chesterfield overnight causing network issues that prevented water from flowing to homes and businesses in Chesterfield.

Severn Trent started repair work this morning at which forced water supply to be completely cut off to around 35 properties.

Severn Trent have confirmed that all residents in Chesterfield should now have water access, after there were supply issues this morning following a burst pipe.

Residents on Troughbrook Road and Fir Street in Hollingwood still had no access to water at 10am while work continued to fix the problem.

The water company confirmed this afternoon that water ‘should’ have now returned to all properties – although pressure may be lower as repairs continue throughout the day.

For more updates on the repairs, visit the Severn Trent website.