Water returns to Chesterfield homes after school was forced to close following burst pipe
‘Most’ homes in Chesterfield should now have access to water again according to Severn Trent, after inspectors have worked to fix a burst pipe.
The water company said their repair work is continuing after homes and businesses in Brimington and Hollingwood were left without water this morning (Thursday, June 17) after a water pipe burst on Works Road.
Residents had complained of having brown, murky water and reduced water pressure – with others had no access to water at all.
Henry Bradley Infant School was forced to close to students and staff today after they were also affected by the burst pipe.
Severn Trent have confirmed that water has now returned to ‘most’ homes in the affected areas of Chesterfield following the earlier disruption.
However around 35 properties in Brimington and Hollingwood may still be experiencing water supply ‘interruptions’ while inspectors continue to fix the issue.
All work is expected to be completed by 6pm tonight.