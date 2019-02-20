Watch which belonged to victim's son who has passed away among stolen items in Eckington burglary

Derbyshire Police officers who are investigating a burglary Eckington are appealing to the public for their help.

The burglary is believed to have happened at around 7pm on Sunday, February 3, in Edward Street.

Jewellery, electrical items and several bottles of perfume were reported as missing.

The offenders also stole a spare set of car keys, and took a white Ford Fiesta from the driveway. The car was later recovered in Sheffield and is undergoing forensic checks.

The police are particularly keen to trace an Armani watch, as it is of sentimental value. It belonged to the victim’s son, who recently passed away.

It is described as having a large gold face with two smaller circles within it, and a large bevel on each side. It has a crocodile-effect leather strap.

The police would like to speak to anyone who may have been offered this watch for sale, or knows of its whereabouts. They would also urge anyone with CCTV that covers the surrounding area, who has not yet spoken to officers, to contact them.

Please quote the reference number 19000057494 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Ian Wheelwright, in any correspondence.

You can call them on 101, send a message on Facebook to /DerbyshireConstabulary, send a direct message on Twitter to @DerPolContact, complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.