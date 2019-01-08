Watch video which helped Chesterfield pub make it to final of national contest

The Chesterfield Arms is toasting the start of 2019 as a regional winner and national finalist in the inaugural Parliamentary Pub of the Year competition.

Launched by Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins last summer, the contest seeks to recognise the important role pubs play in British life and the value they add to local communities and the local economy.

After being nominated by MPs, each pub had to submit a short video portraying the character of the premises and their engagement with their customers and the community.

Videos were then viewed by a panel of judges and regional finalists selected. The overall winner will be revealed in the House of Commons next Tuesday.

Landlady Emma Clarke, licensee of the Chesterfield Arms on Newbold Road, said: "We are a traditional community pub attracting people from far and wide.

"Our customers have helped to raise thousands for charity including £2,000 for our latest project, a community defibrillator."

Mr Perkins, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Pub Group, added: "We are thrilled at the quality of entries for the inaugural Parliamentary Pub of the Year competition.

"The 14 finalists' video entries show the diverse range of pubs out there and I know that it will be incredibly difficult to choose the winners from these entries.

"Pubs play a crucial and much-loved role in our daily life and the enthusiasm that MPs have shown in promoting the claim of their locals to this title shows the pride that our communities take in our pubs.

"We look forward to saluting all our finalists on the 15th and crowning our champion."