Animals do the funniest things and Siamese cat Albert is no exception.

This video shows him getting to know Donald the duck.

Albert the Siamese trashes toilet rolls at his home in Matlock

Both are pets of Deb and Ady Boulton.

When he's not sneaking up on his feathered friend, one-year-old Albert has a tendency to trash toilet rolls in his home in Matlock.

Deb said: "He’s a very naughty boy but boy do we love the rascal.

