Watch scary moment man dressed as movie serial killer Michael Myers gives Chesterfield drivers a fright

Halloween may still be a week away but two Chesterfield friends had the fright of their lives while driving through the town at the weekend.

Ryan Dawes was with his friend Shan Griffiths at the Alma Leisure Park at 9.30pm on Sunday night when they drove past a man dressed as Michael Myers from the Halloween film series.

The man dressed as Michael Myers was stood outside McDonald's in Chesterfield

The man was just standing outside McDonalds, not speaking and barely moving.

RELATED CONTENT: Are you scared by this Chesterfield clown?

The scary encounter was captured on video, and since being posted on Ryan's Facebook account, it has had 64,000 views.

Ryan said: "When me and my friend spotted the man in a Michael Myers costume we were shocked but interested.

"He walked to the security cabin and looked through the door, he didn’t speak then walked away. We could hear people yelling and saying what is that?

"When we drove past him he stared at us and pointed at the car, my body shook like someone just walked over my grave."