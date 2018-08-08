Watch more shocking footage of vehicles nearly knocking Derbyshire cyclist off his bike

A Derbyshire cyclist has released more video footage showing the dangers of riding on our roads.

As reported yesterday, Stephen Allen told how he was cycling from his home in Staveley to Sheffield on Saturday when a driver failed to stop at a stop junction and turned the corner without looking to his right - nearly hitting the 44-year-old father.

A still from the video footage.

Police are now attempting to trace the driver of the car - after the Derbyshire Times got involved when officers said they wouldn't be able to investigate the incident, which was captured on Mr Allen's helmet camera.

READ MORE: Shocking video shows moment car nearly hits cyclist in Chesterfield



Mr Allen said he wanted to release his additional helmet camera footage to raise awareness of the perils faced by cyclists - often by inconsiderate, careless and dangerous drivers.

He added: "The footage just shows how much a cyclist is disrespected or not even noticed on the roads."

Half of all drivers unaware of Highway Code advice on safe passing cyclists

Cyclist Stephen Allen. Picture by Brian Eyre.

According to a poll for Cycling UK, more than half of the British public may be at risk of not following the Highway Code advice for safely passing a cyclist.

A ComRes survey of 2,039 British adults revealed that 52 per cent weren't aware that the Highway Code recommendation is to give cyclists at least as much space as you would a car when overtaking.

Eight per cent of respondents wrongly state that the Highway Code recommends you should only give cyclists space which is at least the width of their handlebars when overtaking by car. This represents one in 10 British adults who could be leaving cyclists with a dangerously low amount of space.

Cycling UK released the data earlier this summer as the Department for Transport announced driving instructors are to be offered bespoke training on cycle safety and police forces will be provided training materials and support to educate drivers on safely passing cyclists.

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns at Cycling UK, said: "These figures show most close passes come from a position of ignorance rather than malicious intent.

"Cycling UK has long argued that the driver training and testing processes should ensure that drivers are made aware of and understand both cyclists' needs and their safety.

"Training the trainers, and embedding cyclists' safety in the mindset of driving instructors, is a fantastic first step towards achieving this.

"But education and awareness on its own is not enough, which is why close pass operations by police forces have proved so effective in places like the West Midlands.

"It's fantastic that there's now a commitment to make additional Government resources available to help the police crackdown on close passing."

Visit HERE for police advice on how motorists should behave around cyclists.