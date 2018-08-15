Watch moment Derbyshire armed robber threatens shopkeeper with shotgun during raid

A Derbyshire man has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after threatening two shop workers with a shotgun.

Ian Watson, 39, admitted hitting a shopkeeper over the head with the gun in an attempted armed robbery at Premier General Stores in Trowell Road, Wollaton, and taking cash in an armed robbery at the Post Office in Nottingham Road, Borrowash.

Watson entered the Premier General Stores at 9.40pm on May 24 and tried to get behind the counter.

When challenged by the shopkeeper he held the gun to his face but the shopkeeper instinctively grabbed the gun and tried to push him away.

Watson then hit him in the head three times with the gun, making his head pour with blood and leaving him feeling dazed.

He then left empty-handed and ran off toward Trowell Avenue.

CCTV image of Watson carrying out the Post Office raid.

Watson, of Knightsyard Court, Long Eaton, then robbed the Post Office in Borrowash at 3.08pm on June 6. He placed the barrel of a shotgun into the trough of the till point toward a shop worker and demanded cash, which was handed over before he left.

He was arrested on June 12.

During a search of his home, officers found a hi-vis jacket and other clothing that he wore during the Post Office robbery.

Watson told police he was addicted to heroin while he was being booked into custody.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted robbery and was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Ed Cook, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These must have been terrifying ordeals for the victims and Watson spared no thought for them when he committed these offences.

"This has been an excellent joint investigation with our Derbyshire colleagues bringing Watson to justice.

"By using, possessing or even storing a firearm you are putting yourself and others at serious danger. Any offence involving a firearm is an aggravating offence and the reality is you will face serious consequences when caught.

"Nottinghamshire Police continues to work with the public in tackling this type of crime which will not be tolerated in our county."

DI John Murphy, who oversaw the case for Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "These two offences show the fantastic work between ourselves and our colleagues in Nottinghamshire – and shows that criminals cannot use borders as a means to dodge justice. I am pleased to see Watkins receive this sentence which I hopes shows that this kind of crime really does not pay."

The above video shows Watson carrying out an armed robbery at Premier General Stores in Wollaton.