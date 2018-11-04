Watch fly-through of what Chesterfield site could look like if Talgo bid is successful

Earlier this week, train builders Talgo announced that Chesterfield is one of just two locations shortlisted for a potential factory site which could employ up to 1,000 people.

It was revealed last month that the former Hartington Colliery site, between Staveley and Barrow Hill, was on a shortlist of six - and it has now made the final two with Longannet in Scotland. If our area is selected, the site could look like this...

