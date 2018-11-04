Watch fly-through of what Chesterfield site could look like if Talgo bid is successful

Good luck, Chesterfield!
Earlier this week, train builders Talgo announced that Chesterfield is one of just two locations shortlisted for a potential factory site which could employ up to 1,000 people.

It was revealed last month that the former Hartington Colliery site, between Staveley and Barrow Hill, was on a shortlist of six - and it has now made the final two with Longannet in Scotland. If our area is selected, the site could look like this...

