WATCH: Derbyshire's Jack Reynolds goes abseiling aged 105

Daredevil 105-year-old Jack Reynolds kicked off the year with an abseil - and he loved every second of it!

Great-grandfather Jack, of Hollingwood, took on the challenge at Dronfield-based ALPS Ltd.

Jayne Goodwin, Jack's daughter, said: "We have a friend who is the company director at ALPS Ltd.

"He invited my dad to have a go abseiling there as it may be another charity fundraising event in the future.

"Dad absolutely loved it and enjoys anything exciting."

Last April, on his 105th birthday, lifelong Derbyshire resident Jack became the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster - and raised much-needed funds for the Derbyshire air ambulance.

He's previously raised money for Ashgate Hospicecare by getting a tattoo for his 104th birthday.

And at the age of 102, he completed the ice bucket challenge dressed in nothing but a pair of Union Jack boxer shorts, raising thousands of pounds for the ALS Foundation.

Giving the secret to a long and happy life, Jack - who worked at Staveley Works for 40 years before retiring in 1975 - once famously said: "Work hard, always smile, get plenty of fresh air and last but not least have a tot of Grouse whisky in your tea in the morning and a tot before bed."