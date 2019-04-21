Wartime spirit is recaptured at Crich Tramway Village this Easter

If you've had your fill of chocolate eggs and hot cross buns and are looking for something different to do this Easter then take a trip to Crich Tramway Village.

Step back in time to the Second World War era for two days of re-enactors, music, activities and vehicles including a replica Spitfire.

There will be music and songs from Jayne Darling; Marina Mae, Johnny Victory and Kev Mac to entertain visitors.

The World War Ii Home Front event runs today (Easter Sunday) and tomorrow, opening at 10am and closing at 5.30pm.

For further information, go to www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/world-war-ii-home-front-3

READ THIS: Back to the future for Chesterfield theatre's 70th anniversary production