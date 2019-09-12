Warnings issued as woman fights for life after being trampled by cows in Derbyshire field

Warnings have been issued to walkers as a woman fights for her life in hospital after being trampled by cows in Derbyshire.

The woman's dog was sadly killed in the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman's dog was killed after being trampled by the cows. Stock picture.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.45pm after a passer-by found a woman and her dog being attacked by cows in a field in Sheldon, near to Magpie Mine.

"Officers attended, as did an air ambulance, and the woman was taken to hospital in Sheffield, where she remains in a critical condition.

"Her dog had been killed by the cows."

Officers from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit attended the incident.

In a tweet the unit said: "As beautiful as the Peak District is, there are also many dangers associated with the countryside.

"Please take care when walking among cattle."

Andrew Critchlow, Derbyshire county adviser for the National Farmers Union, said: "We would urge dog walkers to be extra vigilant around cows and give them a wide berth.

"Never walk between cows and their calves and don't try to move them.

"And if you find yourself in a difficult situation with cattle, make sure you let your dog off the lead and get to safety."

