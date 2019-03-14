Warning over TV licence scam which could leave you out of pocket

People are being warned about a TV licence scam.

Fraudsters are sending fake TV licensing emails designed to steal personal and financial information.

Since April 2018, Action Fraud has received over 900 crime reports with victim losses totaling more than £830,000.

How you can protect yourself:

- Don’t click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details.

- Don’t assume a phone call or email is authentic, even if someone knows your basic details (such as your name or address). Remember, criminals can spoof phone numbers and email addresses to appear as companies you know and trust, such as TV Licensing.

- Your bank will never call and ask you for your PIN, full banking password, or ask you to transfer money out of your account.

What to do if you’ve fallen victim:

- Let your bank know as soon as possible and monitor your bank statements regularly for any unusual activity.

- If you suspect your identity may have been stolen you can check your credit file quickly and easily online. Use a reputable service provider and follow up on any unexpected or suspicious results.

If you have been a victim of fraud or cyber crime, report it to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk, or by calling 0300 123 2040.