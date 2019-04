Chesterfield Borough Council is warning residents about a scam which is doing the rounds.

People have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the council and asking for bank details to give a refund on council tax.

A council spokesperson said: "Please be aware, this is a scam.

"Please do not give bank information to cold callers.

"If you receive a call, you can report this to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040."