Warning issued after animal drugs stolen

A van was broken into which contained medication intended for animal consumption.

Sometime between Saturday, September 1 at 7pm and Sunday, September 2 at 10.30am a white Peugeot van was broken into.

The van was parked on St John’s Road in Newbold.

PC Mark Webb said: “A substantial amount of animal medication has been stolen and I would like to warn anyone that may come into contact with it that it could be very harmful if consumed by humans.”

If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 18000419916 and the name of the officer in the case PC Mark Webb, in any correspondence.