WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Sheep found shot in the face

A sheep was shot in the right side of its face and was found on the Derbyshire side of Totley Moss.

Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officers are appealing for witnesses or from anyone who is aware of anyone who shot the sheep in the image or any sheep in the area below.

The sheep was not killed outright and was found by the farmer the next morning with part of its jaw and face missing.

The sheep has now been put down.

Anyone with any information about this please call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote Incident 364-190219. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The sheep had been shot into the side of his face