Warning after spate of burglaries

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information and advising residents and local businesses to be alert following a series of burglaries affecting businesses in Dronfield and Coal Aston.

There were six reports of incidents where premises were targeted during one night, and the offenders made off with cash.

The Forge on Church Street was targeted sometime between 2am and 2.30am on Saturday, January 27. Once inside the offenders targeted four different businesses.

A hairdressers and beauty salon on Dyche Lane, Coal Aston, was also broken into overnight between Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27, and cash was stolen.

PC Sally Horner of the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The businesses which have been affected by these burglaries are all small, independent traders, and the cost will impact on the business owner’s livelihood.

“They have all been targeted in a short period of time, so if you noticed anything suspicious or have any information, please get in touch.

“I would urge retailers to be vigilant, remove cash from premises, and report any suspicious activity. If any business would like further crime prevention advice, please contact us.”

Local businesses are encouraged to be alert following the recent incidents, and to consider reviewing security around their premises, including:

Ensure all doors and windows are secure before leaving

Fit good quality windows and doors, and anti-thrust bolts.

Consider installing outside security lighting, intruder alarms, video surveillance cameras or to fit shutters and grilles.

To bank any cash and not leave it in the premises overnight. Any money or valuables that are left overnight should be stored in a good quality safe.

Did you notice anything suspicious or have any information which could help inquiries? If so, please call PC Sally Horner on 101, quoting reference 18*42690, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To report suspicious activity or a crime call Derbyshire police on 101, the non-emergency number, except in an emergency or when a crime is being committed, when the number should always be 999.