Warning after firework pushed through letter box in north Derbyshire town
Emergency services were called after a firework was pushed through a letter box in a north Derbyshire town.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 12:20 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 12:28 pm
Fire crews from Chesterfield and Staveley attended the incident on Lime Road, Eckington, at 7.40pm on Tuesday, October 5.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Firefighters from Staveley and Chesterfield attended an incident in Eckington where a firework had been posted through a letter box.
“If you know anything about deliberate fire setting in your area let us know anonymously through Firestoppers.”