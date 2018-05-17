'Warm' Derbyshire woman took her own life after mental health battle

A ‘warm’ woman took her own life after a battle with mental health problems.

Julie Thackray intentionally overdosed on a large amount of medication and died in her home on School View, North Wingfield.

A Chesterfield coroners’ court inquest heard the 49-year-old - who suffered with a personality disorder and had a history of suicide attempts and hospital stays - felt ‘rejected, hurt and lonely’ after she became estranged from a friend in the weeks leading up to her death.

Daughter's concerns

Ms Thackray took an overdose on September 1, 2016, and was admitted to hospital.

When she was discharged she seemed to ‘pick up a bit’.

Gail Morgan-Jones, a mental health social care worker, described Ms Thackray as having a ‘warm personality’.

She referred Ms Thackray to Derbyshire’s Crisis team on Friday, October 7, 2016, after she entered a low mood again and stopped taking her medication.

Rachael James, a mental health nurse with the Crisis team, said she visited Ms Thackray at her home the following day.

She told the court: “She said her suicidal thoughts had increased but she didn’t give me any indication she was going to do anything at that time.”

According to Ms James, Ms Thackray said she did not want support from the Crisis team.

Ms James said she ‘left the door open to Julie’ and called her the next day but she did not answer.

Ms James added she left a voicemail message asking Ms Thackray to call the team back.

Megan Shenfield, who was Ms Thackray’s occupational therapist and care co-ordinator, told the inquest she ‘was not 100 per cent sure’ if the Crisis team was still involved with Ms Thackray on Monday, October 10, 2016.

The following day, Ms Shenfield went to Ms Thackray’s home and sadly found her body.

She had left suicide notes.

Dr Saladi Sudhaker, who carried out a review into the case, said: “I think care was delivered to an acceptable standard.”

But Ms Thackray’s daughter Emma Murawski told the court: “I feel there wasn’t enough contact made with her that weekend.

“I think more than one phone call should have been made to her.

“She was high-risk.”

'Lack of discussion'

Coroner Peter Nieto ruled there was a ‘lack of discussion about the best way forward for Julie’s care’.

He added: “On October 10, there was some lack of clarity in terms of whether or not the Crisis team had ceased involvement with Julie.

“Whether this made made a difference for Julie is a matter of speculation.”

Mr Nieto concluded that Ms Thackray died by suicide and offered his condolences to her loved ones as the inquest ended.

_______________________

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via jo@samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.

_______________________