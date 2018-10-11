Wanted criminal 'darted into takeaway with TV under arm' in desperate attempt to escape detection from Chesterfield police

Police in Chesterfield have issued some 'tongue-in-cheek' advice to wanted criminals trying to avoid detection.

Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said that over the last two days four people wanted over crimes have made a series 'errors' when trying to avoid being caught.

In a list of 'what not to do's' police sarcastically gave advice such as not loitering in well-known anti-social behaviour hotspots that they patrol numerous times a day and sit begging on the street,

Number three on the list, which is our particular favourite, is: "Walk through the town centre at night with a TV under your arm, dart into a takeaway when you see police, pretend to buy a kebab and then try and convince us you are someone else who we know is at least double your age."

And number four is: "Choose to sleep in another of our well known and patrolled ASB hotspots and when asked who you are falsely give us the name of one our most well known offenders."

Chesterfield SNT said that two of the four people who made these 'mistakes' have been jailed and two more are due to appear in court today.