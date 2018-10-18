Vote for your favourite dog-friendly pub in the East Midlands

The search is on to find Britain’s most dog-friendly pub as part of DogBuddy’s third annual Dog-friendly Pub Awards, and you would be barking mad not to get involved.

The East Midlands leaderboard is now live, with dog-loving pub goers casting their vote to find the perfect pub for pooches.

Should dogs be allowed in pubs?

The DogBuddy Dog-friendly Pub Awards were introduced by Europe’s leading online dog-sitting platform DogBuddy with the aim of recognising and celebrating the UK pubs that go the extra mile to make dogs (and their owners) feel welcome.

DogBuddy believes that being dog-friendly is increasingly important for pub trade, with recent research showing that pubs are closing at a rate of 18 a week or more 800 per year.

It seems that dog owners are also helping to keep the UK pub trade alive.

A survey of 3,000 dog owners showed that 95% visit the pub, and more than a quarter of them say that they pay a visit to a pub more than once a week.

DogBuddy is encouraging pubs across the country to embrace ‘paw power’ and welcome not just two, but four-legged customers too.

Not only will these awards show some well-deserved appreciation of existing dog-friendly establishments, but they also aim to promote dog-friendly values across all pubs nationwide, inspiring dog owners in the UK to discover and visit their local pubs.

Last year, The Lion at Basford in Nottingham was crowned the most dog-friendly pub in the East Midlands.

This year The Nedd Ludd in Nottingham is currently topping the table, mounting a serious challenge for the title of being the East Midlands most pooch friendly pub.

You can vote for your favourite dog-friendly pub by visiting the website here.